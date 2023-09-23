Cardinals-Cowboys DraftKings Week 3 prop bets: Kickers on the slip, big day for Cowboys on deck

Happy Saturday one and all.

We are heading into what looks like a highly uncompetitive game between the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys.

Well, as a Cardinals fan and a gambling fan, I can tell you that we can make the game interesting, I promise.

Last week, we absolutely killed it, so this week let’s have another good one.

All of the props are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tony Pollard o71.5 yards -125

The juice is not great on this one, but you have to like the chance that it hits in this one and it can help build the bankroll.

With the Cardinals struggling to field a healthy defensive line, you have to think this is going to be something that is a concern for the Cardinals and a priority for the Cowboys.

Brandon Aubrey o7.5 points -120

Again, not the best odds, but the Cardinals are likely going to give up points. I can see Aubrey finishing with two field goals and three to four extra points.

Matt Prater o4.5 points -120

Likely going to see the Cardinals attempt a couple long fields goals in this one. I don’t see a lot of points for the Cardinals, which takes us to a couple of plus money bets to follow.

Arizona Cardinals team total 11-20 points +165

I love this one. I don’t think it is below 10 and I just don’t see them scoring more than 20. This is a good plus money bet.

Dallas Cowboys team total 31-40 points +230

I think the Cowboys win this one and get at least four touchdowns. Like I said above, four touchdowns, two field goals, that would get us to 34.

Good luck tomorrow and enjoy the game.