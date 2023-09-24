Cardinals vs. Cowboys: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy game day one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals have long odds for this week, as they look to get a win for the first time in 2023.

It is a longshot, especially with how well the Dallas Cowboys defense has been playing.

We are fans though, and know this was going to be a slow start to the season, so here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Field — Glendale, AZ

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play) Daryl Johnston (analyst) Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

National Radio: Compass Radio - Kevin Ray (play-by-play) Danny White (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +12.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook