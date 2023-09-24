Cardinals vs. Cowboys: How to watch on TV, live stream, radio broadcasts, odds and more

Happy game day one and all.
The Arizona Cardinals have long odds for this week, as they look to get a win for the first time in 2023.
It is a longshot, especially with how well the Dallas Cowboys defense has been playing.
We are fans though, and know this was going to be a slow start to the season, so here is everything you need to know about the game.
Week 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys
Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023
Time: 1:25 p.m. AT
Location: State Farm Field — Glendale, AZ
National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)
National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming
TV announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play) Daryl Johnston (analyst) Pam Oliver (sideline)
Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM
Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)
Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM
Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)
National Radio: Compass Radio - Kevin Ray (play-by-play) Danny White (analyst)
Betting line: Cardinals +12.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
