Bird Droppings: Injuries piling up, Josh Dobbs getting into groove, Cardinals offense goes as James Conner goes and more

Three Big Things: Cowboys Week

A look at the top storylines for Sunday's game

Injury Report: Week 3 vs Cowboys

Check in on the health of the Cardinals heading into their Week 3 matchup with the Cowboys

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon not in rush to get Kyler Murray back on field

Coach emphasizes one-day-at-a-time process for Cardinals QB

Joshua Dobbs, Ellie The Cheerleader Share Alopecia Experience

September highlights awareness for the hair loss disease

James Conner has become an emotional leader for the Cardinals, and other notes before the Cardinals-Cowboys game

Cardinals Ready For Test Cowboys Provide

After difficult loss against Giants, team seeks first victory

Cardinals implement Pat Tillman "40" practice jersey for top scout team performers each week

Clayton Tune sporting the first-year look this week

Cardinals Cover 2 - Kyler Murray ‘Itchin’ To Get Back

Ep. 675 - When is Kyler Murray returning? Soon, he said in a social media post on Wednesday. So, what does that mean exactly? Great question. Craig Grialou and Dani Sureck do their best to read into Murray's message

Big Red Rage - Kyzir White Adds Physicality To Defense

Ep. 630 - Linebacker Kyzir White joins Paul Calvisi and Ron Wolfley to talk about leading the Cardinals defense as a captain, his path to the NFL, playing for Jonathan Gannon, the loss of Budda Baker, Kyler Murray's potential impact

Cardinals Cover 2 - Can Dobbs Defeat Dallas Defense?

Ep. 676 - It is going to be a challenge. There is no question about that. But that is what players like Joshua Dobbs embrace. They embrace the challenge. The Cowboys enter this week with the No. 1 defense in the league.

Cardinals offense feeds off RB James Conner - ESPN - Arizona Cardinals Blog- ESPN

Conner's hard-running style not only gets the offense fired up but opens up the play-action passing game.

Cardinals not committing to immediately activating Kyler Murray - ESPN

The Cardinals are "not in a hurry" to immediately activate quarterback Kyler Murray when the PUP window opens after Week 4, coach Jonathan Gannon said.

Cardinals face toughest out yet vs. electric Cowboys defense

You don't have to look far to get an idea of just how dominant the Dallas Cowboys defense has been two games into the regular season.

Well-rounded Dallas Cowboys offense begins with Dak Prescott

While a lot of the talk has centered around the Cowboys defense, the offense is nothing to scoff at for the Cardinals in Week 3.

Pat Tillman's impact on Arizona Cardinals not lost by new regime

The notorious No. 40 will grace the Arizona Cardinals' practice fields throughout the 2023 regular season.

Report: Cardinals adding former Texans, Mesquite DT Roy Lopez

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly signing Valley native and former Houston Texans defensive tackle Roy Lopez.