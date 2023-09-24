Cardinals-Cowboys preview, picks and prop bets

Happy game day one and all.

Jess and I are back for the preview show this week, as we dig into the Dallas Cowboys and the problems they present the Arizona Cardinals... All over the field.

The Cowboys defense has been elite to start the season, but they are looking to get their offense going in the right direction as well, as the running game has struggled to be efficient.

Meanwhile, are their any advantages the Arizona Cardinals can exploit?

It is a great hour of Cardinals talk to get you ready for this afternoon.

Enjoy the show with the embedded player above or by subscribing to the show on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or your favorite podcast platform, so you never miss a show. Make sure as well to give it a five-star rating!

The topics and times:

(1:00) What the Cowboys present on offense and defense

(16:17) Matchups to watch, keys for the Cardinals not to be embarrassed

(34:26) Picks, predictions and prop bets