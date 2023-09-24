Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best bets for week 3 of the 2023 NFL season

Happy football Sunday one and all.

The afternoon slate is dog water, that includes our own Arizona Cardinals hosting the Dallas Cowboys, with DraftKings Sportsbook having Dallas as 12.5-point favorites.

The spreads in the afternoon games are bad, so let’s focus in on the good games early in the day.

No, I will not be at Zipps enjoying these games before I deal with the Cardinals game.

Here are the games to keep any eye on heading into the afternoon.

Buffalo Bills (-6) at Washington Commanders, 10:00 a.m.

The Commanders are a surprise 2-0 team so far. Now they get the test of the Buffalo Bills. Where are they on the contender spectrum?

Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions (-3), 10:00 a.m.

Another surprise 2-0 team, but this one is on the road and the Lions can score points.

Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings (-1), 10:00 a.m.

Two teams who are desperate to get their first win of the season. This feels like a tie is coming with how both teams have lost this year.

New Orleans Saints at Green Bay Packers (-1), 10:00 a.m.

No one is buying the Saints, but the Packers threw up all over themselves last week.

Who are you taking?

