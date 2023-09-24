Cardinals-Cowboys first half open thread

Happy game time one and all.

It is likely going to be a tough one to watch, but that doesn’t mean we cannot suffer through it together.

When the Dallas Cowboys and their fans roll into State Farm Stadium today, just remember it is temporary for the Arizona Cardinals... Right?

Here is everything you need to know about the game.

Week 3: Arizona Cardinals vs. Dallas Cowboys

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 1:25 p.m. AT

Location: State Farm Field — Glendale, AZ

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Joe Davis (play-by-play) Daryl Johnston (analyst) Pam Oliver (sideline)

Radio: Arizona Sports 98.7 FM

Radio announcers: Dave Pasch (play-by-play), Ron Wolfley (analyst) and Paul Calvisi (sideline)

Spanish Radio: La Indiscreta Radio 106.7 FM

Spanish Radio announcers: Luis Hernandez (play-by-play) and Jose Romero (analyst)

National Radio: Compass Radio - Kevin Ray (play-by-play) Danny White (analyst)

Betting line: Cardinals +12.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Go Cardinals!