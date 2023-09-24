Active/Inactive list for Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

The inactive lists are out for the Arizona Cardinals as they take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier today, NFL insiders confirmed that Dallas will be missing their starting center and All-Pro LG Zack Martin for today’s matchup.

#Cowboys C Tyler Biadasz and G Zack Martin are both expected to be inactive, source said. https://t.co/kWO3GVLWmE — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 24, 2023

Tyron Smith, LT, is ACTIVE. Other Cowboys out for the game are below:

In addition, the Cardinals inactive’s are as follows, with Leki Fotu being active and returning for a matchup against Cowboy interior backups: