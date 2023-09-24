 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Active/Inactive list for Dallas Cowboys vs. Arizona Cardinals

Several prominent Cowboys offensive linemen have already been ruled out ahead of their game against the Cardinals

By Blake Murphy
New York Giants v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

The inactive lists are out for the Arizona Cardinals as they take on the Dallas Cowboys.

Earlier today, NFL insiders confirmed that Dallas will be missing their starting center and All-Pro LG Zack Martin for today’s matchup.

Tyron Smith, LT, is ACTIVE. Other Cowboys out for the game are below:

In addition, the Cardinals inactive’s are as follows, with Leki Fotu being active and returning for a matchup against Cowboy interior backups:

