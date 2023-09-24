Recap: Cardinals beat the Cowboys, 28-16 as they stun Dallas and hold firm in the red zone

The Arizona Cardinals are on the board in the win column.

How did it go down? It started with a strong first half.

Once again, the Arizona Cardinals got off to a fast start against a NFC East team, led by this long 44-yard read-option rush by quarterback Joshua Dobbs.

Cowboys trail for the first time this season thanks to the FG set up by the Dobbs run.



Parsons bit hard on the fake.pic.twitter.com/UgU4oM4uUI — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) September 24, 2023

Arizona managed to hold the Cowboys to a field goal, and then ended up benching starting LG Elijah Wilkinson.

Soon as Trystan Colon went in the game...

Arizona’s been scrappy throughout their entire season, especially in the first half, but the offense went off for 180 rushing first half yards against this Cowboys defense.

One of the highest first half offensive performances for this team for the past few years...and with Josh Dobbs at quarterback!

The Cardinals gave up a touchdown to the Cowboys but managed to set up a 62-yard field goal just before the half for Matt Prater and...it was good!

The Cowboys bounced back forcing a Cardinals punt and driving down only for Arizona to stop them on 4th down to force a turnover on downs to close out the 3rd quarter.

Their offense struggled and defensively, the Cardinals took a hit without Zaven Collins but were scrappy, forcing Dallas to empty their playbook especially in the red zone.

Then, Dallas scored bringing the score to 21-16. Normally this was when the Cardinals offense would melt. Would it happen again?

Not this time.

Hollywood! Josh Dobbs finds Marquise Brown for six and it's 28-16 @AZCardinals here in the 4th quarter!



: FOX pic.twitter.com/cRHVkizCBw — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

The Cowboys ran down the field and made some clutch pickups down by two scores...was the Arizona defense about to break again?

Not today.

All in all, Arizona was dominant in the red zone, and the lack of Trevon Diggs really showed up for the Cowboys as Arizona’s receivers were able to find separation.

The Cowboys in the red zone had a FG, a 4th down stop and a INT on three separate drives.

That won’t win games for anyone. Instead it was Arizona who went and won it.

Jonathan Gannon gets his first win as a head coach pic.twitter.com/mDAgX7Qd0M — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023

So what do we take away?