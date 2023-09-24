Cardinals-Cowboys second half open thread

No whammies, no whammies, no whammies.

That’s what we are all thinking… right?

For the third time in three games this season, the Arizona Cardinals enter halftime with a lead.

This time over the heavily favored Dallas Cowboys as they are up 21-10 at the half.

Nothing much more can be said outside of, Jonathan Gannon has this team prepared and playing hard.

Now, can they finish a game? Will the talent disparity be too much or are they growing each week as they struggled to finish the first two games?

That is what all eyes will be watching in the second half.

On the prop bets part of things, cash the Matt Prater over 4.5 points, we are close on Tony Pollard over yards and Brandon Aubrey points are close as well.

Let’s hope the Cardinals can finally finish this week.

Lean on James Conner and that impressive running game.

Go Cardinals!