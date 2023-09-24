Arizona Cardinals open as massive underdogs despite win over Dallas Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2 and no one expected it to be against the Dallas Cowboys.

So, now how do the oddsmakers see things with the NFC runner ups and reigning NFC West Champions waiting for the Cardinals at home in Santa Clara?

According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook the Arizona Cardinals are even bigger underdogs heading into this game, as they open as 14-point underdogs against the San Francisco 49ers.

The 49ers have been insane through three weeks of the 2023 season.

Offensively, defensively they look on another tier compared to any team they have stepped on the field with.

The Dallas Cowboys did as well, but the offense of the Cowboys was nowhere near what the Niners defense has shown.

So, with the Arizona Cardinals covering the spread each and every week and quite frankly winning the first half every week, if you are so inclined to bet on those sorts of things, does this line make sense?

Are we just waiting for the Cardinals bubble to burst, or are they actually a decent squad who can keep pace?

Another great test this week to find out.

Check all of the odds courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.