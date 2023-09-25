Cardinals are proving they are not the pitiful, untalented team the national pundits believe

As hard as the Cardinals had been playing for the first three quarters of their first two games, the new coaching staff and the team needed to prove it could maintain their strong starts and then finish strongly in the 4th quarter in order to snag the W.
It’s hard to imagine why after two weeks Mike Florio and NBC’s Pro Football Talk still had the Cardinals ranked #32 in the NFL.
That’s why five days ago I tweeted this over to PFT:
Imagine if... https://t.co/gAUFEisqjm— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 20, 2023
Hey Mike Florio, how do you explain the fact that your #32 Cardinals just beat your #1 Cowboys 28-16?
Message: HOW ‘BOUT THEM CARDINALS?
Don’t you dare cry injuries.
The Cardinals were missing: S Budda Baker, DE L.J. Collier, DT Carlos Watkins
Post-game reaction:
The question is no longer "if" --- it's what's next? And it's about who is all on board this season and who is not. Much more on Red Rain tomorrow. https://t.co/u2HZ7sQIIz— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 25, 2023
Well then, let’s see here at ROTB who is all aboard int rooting for the team to win THIS YEAR?
Why Monti Ossenfort was so excited about the 28-16 home win:
Amazing https://t.co/H4iQMZ0EyN— Cory (@cory_cards) September 25, 2023
Throughout the Cardinals' first win under the new regime, OC Drew Petzing showed off his creativity from a play-calling standpoint.@Tdrake4sports with more:https://t.co/1fbvuRnWVR— Arizona Sports (@AZSports) September 25, 2023
“It’s been great to show that growth.”— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 25, 2023
Arizona Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs on his and the teams growth to this point in the season. #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/HEFSV5RHrs
Run Dobbs Run ♂️@josh_dobbs1 x #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/GeDsDcACGy— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2023
Big stop for the @AZCardinals D— NFL (@NFL) September 24, 2023
James Conner is in for six and the @AZCardinals extend their lead over the Cowboys!— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023
YOU AIN’T CATCHIN RONDALE MOORE!— PHNX Cardinals (@PHNX_Cardinals) September 24, 2023
.@AZCardinals have a bunch of new faces and young players that you have to get to know like @Vicdimukeje #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/9D1gxVEcty— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 25, 2023
Legend https://t.co/KLzBdikr6y— Dan Bickley (@danbickley) September 24, 2023
62 YARDS FOR MATT PRATER!— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023
The @AZCardinals lead the Cowboys 21-10 at the half
.@AZCardinals the effort; the scheme; the execution by these Desert Birds has been excellent for first 3 weeks. It paid off yesterday @dallascowboys #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/u69134W6js— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 25, 2023
You love to see it!!!@mikewilllyy x #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/i0EEZs7wQo— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2023
9 2@josh_dobbs1 x @Primetime_jet pic.twitter.com/60YuNXrUd4— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2023
.@AZCardinals @KyzirWhite8 was a monster on Sunday playing all 81 snaps and helping to keep the #1 offense in the NFL to 1 TD. #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/QEYzMCIWid— Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) September 25, 2023
TURN US ALL THE WAY UP!!!!!@KyzirWhite8 x #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/DzFYDPqoWv— Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) September 24, 2023
Jonathan Gannon gets his first win as a head coach pic.twitter.com/mDAgX7Qd0M— FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 24, 2023
There's a whole different vibe around this team. You can feel it https://t.co/F36cPSgCvr— Branden Marotta (@brmarotta_) September 25, 2023
STATEMENT GAME FOR BIRD GANG #DALvsARI | #BirdGang pic.twitter.com/56anAjQas8— NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) September 24, 2023
The pictures tell the story.
Why else is Monti Ossenfort so excited?
Kudos for JG to get his 1st NFL HC win on a day when the two top veteran HC candidates who spurned the Cardinals --- Sean Payton and Dan Quinn ---had very rough afternoons.— Walter B J Mitchell (@WBJMItch) September 25, 2023
Not to mention the rough week that other of the Cardinals’ candidates like Mike Kafka, Brian Flores and Vance Jospeh had to endure.
Analysis of the game and the significance of the win coming up on today’s Red Rain Podcast.
Are there any questions you would like to ask? I will try to address them specifically on the show.
