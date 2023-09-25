 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Cardinals are proving they are not the pitiful, untalented team the national pundits believe

Cardinals’ stunning 28-16 upset win had Cowboys’ fans rushing ti the exits

By Walter Mitchell
USC v Arizona State Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images

As hard as the Cardinals had been playing for the first three quarters of their first two games, the new coaching staff and the team needed to prove it could maintain their strong starts and then finish strongly in the 4th quarter in order to snag the W.

It’s hard to imagine why after two weeks Mike Florio and NBC’s Pro Football Talk still had the Cardinals ranked #32 in the NFL.

That’s why five days ago I tweeted this over to PFT:

Hey Mike Florio, how do you explain the fact that your #32 Cardinals just beat your #1 Cowboys 28-16?

Message: HOW ‘BOUT THEM CARDINALS?

Don’t you dare cry injuries.

The Cardinals were missing: S Budda Baker, DE L.J. Collier, DT Carlos Watkins

Post-game reaction:

Well then, let’s see here at ROTB who is all aboard int rooting for the team to win THIS YEAR?

Poll

Do you want the Cardinals to win every game possible this season, or not?

view results
  • 86%
    Yes
    (304 votes)
  • 13%
    No
    (49 votes)
353 votes total Vote Now

Why Monti Ossenfort was so excited about the 28-16 home win:

The pictures tell the story.

Why else is Monti Ossenfort so excited?

Not to mention the rough week that other of the Cardinals’ candidates like Mike Kafka, Brian Flores and Vance Jospeh had to endure.

Analysis of the game and the significance of the win coming up on today’s Red Rain Podcast.

Are there any questions you would like to ask? I will try to address them specifically on the show.

