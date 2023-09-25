Red Rain Podcast: ARI 28 DAL 16 How ‘Bout Them Cardinals!

This week the Arizona Cardinals played their best 60 minutes of football this season and were able to parlay it into an impressive 28-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys. In today’s episode “L’ll Rock” and I celebrate this Victory Monday and discuss how far the team has come in three weeks and in what areas the team needs to continue to improve.
Blanket Coverage —- Full Screen:
Cardinals, again, are all over Dallas route concepts. Cover 8 (HQQ) and the weak safety poach on Lamb's over route. Dak is forced to throw it away pic.twitter.com/Taa7im5ccP— Billy M (@BillyM_91) September 25, 2023
The scenes behind the scene!
Your thoughts?
