Red Rain Podcast: ARI 28 DAL 16 How ‘Bout Them Cardinals!

By Walter Mitchell
/ new
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at Arizona Cardinals Joe Rondone-USA TODAY Sports

This week the Arizona Cardinals played their best 60 minutes of football this season and were able to parlay it into an impressive 28-16 upset victory over the Dallas Cowboys. In today’s episode “L’ll Rock” and I celebrate this Victory Monday and discuss how far the team has come in three weeks and in what areas the team needs to continue to improve.

Blanket Coverage —- Full Screen:

The scenes behind the scene!

Your thoughts?

