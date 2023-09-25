Eagles vs Buccaneers and Rams vs Bengals: How to watch, game time, streaming, odds and more

Monday Night Football on a victory Monday for the Arizona Cardinals?
How we have missed you.
Now we get to celebrate with another Monday Night Football double header.
Enjoy.
Who: Philadelphia Eagles (2-0) at Tampa Bay Buccaneers (2-0)
Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
Time: 4:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: Raymond James Stadium | Tampa, FL
National TV: ABC
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst)
Betting line: Eagles -5 per DraftKings Sportsbook
XM: 226 (PHI), 225 (TB), 227 (National)
Who: Los Angeles Rams (1-1) at Cincinnati Bengals (0-2)
Date: Monday, September 25, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona time
Location: Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati, Oh
National TV: ESPN
National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo
TV announcers: Chris Fowler (play-by-play), Dan Orlovsky and Laura Rutledge (color analyst)
Betting line: Bengals -2 per DraftKings Sportsbook
Here are the picks from the Revenge of the Birds staff from our friends at TallySight.
Loading comments...