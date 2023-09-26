Cardinals Reacts Survey Week 4: How many wins do you see for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023 now?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals won a game and it has to have changed things a little more.

When we asked last week, despite a terrible come from ahead loss, fans were still positive on the direction of the team.

That is simply because of how they have competed and how prepared they have been.

In fact, 72% of respondents were confident in the direction of the team.

So, after their first win, and an incredibly impressive performance against a team considered to be one of the best in the NFL heading into the matchup, how confident are you in the direction of the team?

On top of that, has anything changed in terms of your expectations for number of wins this season?

Looking forward to seeing what the fans think coming out of this one.

