Arizona Cardinals vs San Francisco 49ers: Everything you need to know for Week 4

No one saw the Arizona Cardinals winning the last one, so now everyone expects them to win this one, right?

I kid, I kid.

The Arizona Cardinals head into their week four matchup with the San Francisco 49ers as huge underdogs.

That is not a surprise, as the 49ers have looked like the best team in the NFL through three weeks and last week they held the New York Giants to less than 175 yards of total offense.

So, can the Arizona Cardinals get something going this week, or will this be a game where the 49ers flex their muscles and show the distance between the two teams?

We know this will be a tough one, as the Cardinals have to deal with a great offense, a great defense and a great special teams.

However, the Cardinals have led at the half in each game and are 3-0 against the spread under Jonathan Gannon thus far, so the question becomes... Are you taking the Cardinals to cover?