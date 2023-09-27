Matt Prater named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week

The Arizona Cardinals announced that Matt Prater was named NFC Special Teams Player of the Week for his work against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

From the team:

This is Prater’s third selection as “Special Teams Player of the Week” with the Cardinals after previously winning the award twice in 2021, including following Arizona’s Week 17 win over the Cowboys that season. With his third selection, Prater is now tied for the most “Special Teams Player of the Week” selections by a kicker in team history (Chandler Catanzaro, Chris Jacke, Bill Gramatica).

It is also Prater’s 15th career “Special Teams Player of the Week” selection. Among all kickers in NFL history, only Adam Vinatieri (19) has claimed the honor more.

Prater connected on all four of his kicks (3 FGs, 1 PAT) in Sunday’s win, finishing with 10 points. He ended the first half of Sunday’s game with a 62-yard field goal, tying his own record for the longest field goal in franchise history. Prater’s 62-yarder is the longest field goal in the NFL this season.

The NFL’s active leading scorer, Prater surpassed 1,700 points for his career and also passed Hall of Famer Jan Stenerud (1,699) for 19th place on the NFL’s all-time scoring list during Sunday’s game.

Prater’s 62-yarder marked his 73rd career field goal of 50+ yards, extending his NFL record. He has 15 more field goals of 50+ yards than the players tied for second on the list.

There have been just 15 made field goals of at least 62 yards in NFL history. Prater - who owns the second-longest FG in NFL history (64 yards) - has three of them. He joins Brett Maher (3) as the only kickers in league history with multiple FGs of 62 yards or longer.