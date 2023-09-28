San Francisco 49ers present a unique challenge for Arizona Cardinals on Sunday

Through three games, the Arizona Cardinals have covered the spread in every game, while they have given up fourth quarter leads in the first two games against the Washington Commanders and New York Giants.

They have a limited offense, led by James Conner who has been one of the most efficient running back in the NFL.

Except, they have not played a team like the San Francisco 49ers yet.

The 49ers are fifth in the NFL in points allowed, only allowing 14-points per game through the first three weeks.

They are coming off a beatdown of the New York Giants where they gave up only 150 yards from scrimmage, including only 29 yards rushing.

So, that begs the question, will the Arizona Cardinals be able to hold down the 49ers dynamic offense enough to run the ball and continue to do so effectively?

James Conner has 266 yards rushing, only 87 yards less than Christian McCaffrey on the season, the guy who leads the NFL in rushing yards.

However, with the 49ers offense with Brock Purdy throwing to Deebo Samuel and Brandon Aiyuk, with McCaffrey running the ball, the Cardinals will have to find a way to keep pace.

Something we haven’t seen them need to do through three weeks.