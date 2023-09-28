 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

It is a battle of the leaders in the NFC North as the Lions travel to Green Bay to take on the Packers on Thursday Night Football.

By Seth Cox
New Orleans Saints v Green Bay Packers Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

It is a big matchup of the top of the NFC North and to take a small lead and surprisingly the Detroit Lions are small road favorites over the Green Bay Packers heading into this one according to our friends from DraftKings Sportsbook.

It will be interesting to see how the Lions do as the favorites, after an impressive outing defensively and doing just enough offensively last game to really control things.

Meanwhile, the Packers hung on to beat the Saints after a missed field goal.

It is a Thursday Night NFC North matchup... Enjoy!

Week 4: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Date: Thursday, Sept 28, 2023
Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time
Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI
National TV: Amazon Prime
National online streaming: NFL+
TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)
Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88
Betting line: Lions 1.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

