Packers vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Thursday Night Football one and all.

It is a big matchup of the top of the NFC North and to take a small lead and surprisingly the Detroit Lions are small road favorites over the Green Bay Packers heading into this one according to our friends from DraftKings Sportsbook.

It will be interesting to see how the Lions do as the favorites, after an impressive outing defensively and doing just enough offensively last game to really control things.

Meanwhile, the Packers hung on to beat the Saints after a missed field goal.

It is a Thursday Night NFC North matchup... Enjoy!

Week 4: Detroit Lions (2-1) at Green Bay Packers (2-1)

Date: Thursday, Sept 28, 2023

Time: 5:15 p.m. Arizona Time

Location: Lambeau Field — Green Bay, WI

National TV: Amazon Prime

National online streaming: NFL+

TV announcers: Al Michaels (play-by-play) Kirk Herbstreit (analyst) Kristina Pink (sideline)

Radio: SiriusXM NFL Radio Channel 88

Betting line: Lions 1.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the picks from Revenge of the Birds via TallySight.