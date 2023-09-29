Bird Droppings: Josh Dobbs enjoying the moment, Arizona Cardinals prepare for 49ers offense and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.
The Arizona Cardinals travel to Santa Clara this Sunday to take on the San Francisco 49ers and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.
Enjoy.
For D-Line Help, Cardinals Move Roy Lopez To Active Roster
Veteran was signed to practice squad last week
Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week
Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment
Kent Somers: Miami Nice, After Historic 10-Touchdown Game
Going for it on fourth downs popular, but will always draw scrutiny
After journeyman career, Joshua Dobbs finally gets a chance to start as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals
Veteran 'in the moment' as he finally gets his chance to start
James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground
Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona
Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme
Unit will need solid games from secondary
Cardinals using wide receiver Rondale Moore as running back more often
Wide receiver getting some snaps at running back in diverse offense
The Numbers That Show The Cardinals' Progress
Gannon has fielded a top-10 team when it comes to top metric
Obstacles in Jonathan Gannon's career path led him to Cardinals - ESPN
A hip injury at age 19 ended his college playing career but set Gannon on a journey to be an NFL head coach at 40.
Joshua Dobbs comes full circle in Cardinals' win vs. Cowboys
The Arizona Cardinals' 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was certainly a game to remember in more ways than one for QB Joshua Dobbs.
Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs pushed 20 mph vs. Cowboys
Joshua Dobbs is not Kyler Murray, but he's been a threat to run just like the recovering Arizona Cardinals startering quarterback.
Michael Wilson's comfort level in Cardinals offense continues
Michael Wilson continues to impress for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. The next step is getting him more involved as a pass catcher.
Situation handled: Cardinals add Joshua Dobbs jerseys to team shop
Quarterback Joshua Dobbs' jersey is now available in the Arizona Cardinals team shop after he could not find it.
Arizona Cardinals embracing unique utilization of Rondale Moore
Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore was one of a few skill players to have a big gain on Sunday, and his came from the backfield.
