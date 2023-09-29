Bird Droppings: Josh Dobbs enjoying the moment, Arizona Cardinals prepare for 49ers offense and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals travel to Santa Clara this Sunday to take on the San Francisco 49ers and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Enjoy.

For D-Line Help, Cardinals Move Roy Lopez To Active Roster

Veteran was signed to practice squad last week

Kicker Matt Prater Earns NFC Special Teams Player Of Week

Field goal of 62 yards provides highlight moment

Kent Somers: Miami Nice, After Historic 10-Touchdown Game

Going for it on fourth downs popular, but will always draw scrutiny

After journeyman career, Joshua Dobbs finally gets a chance to start as quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals

Veteran 'in the moment' as he finally gets his chance to start

James Conner Feeling Good During Hot Start On Ground

Notes: Collins rebounds from harsh eye injury; Lopez comes back to Arizona

Marco Wilson, Cardinals Defense Readies For Niners' Scheme

Unit will need solid games from secondary

Cardinals using wide receiver Rondale Moore as running back more often

Wide receiver getting some snaps at running back in diverse offense

The Numbers That Show The Cardinals' Progress

Gannon has fielded a top-10 team when it comes to top metric

Obstacles in Jonathan Gannon's career path led him to Cardinals - ESPN

A hip injury at age 19 ended his college playing career but set Gannon on a journey to be an NFL head coach at 40.

Joshua Dobbs comes full circle in Cardinals' win vs. Cowboys

The Arizona Cardinals' 28-16 victory over the Dallas Cowboys was certainly a game to remember in more ways than one for QB Joshua Dobbs.

Cardinals QB Joshua Dobbs pushed 20 mph vs. Cowboys

Joshua Dobbs is not Kyler Murray, but he's been a threat to run just like the recovering Arizona Cardinals startering quarterback.

Michael Wilson's comfort level in Cardinals offense continues

Michael Wilson continues to impress for the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. The next step is getting him more involved as a pass catcher.

Situation handled: Cardinals add Joshua Dobbs jerseys to team shop

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs' jersey is now available in the Arizona Cardinals team shop after he could not find it.

Arizona Cardinals embracing unique utilization of Rondale Moore

Arizona Cardinals wideout Rondale Moore was one of a few skill players to have a big gain on Sunday, and his came from the backfield.