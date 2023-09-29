After win over Dallas Cowboys, Arizona Cardinals are bought-in on direction of organization

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Arizona Cardinals fans were buying in... and then the team decided to actually win a game as well.

That begs the question, how confident are you in the direction of the franchise at this point?

Well, 95% of fans are buying what Monti Ossenfort and Jonathan Gannon are selling.

That is a massive 23% jump from week two and even up 18% from week one when the Cardinals looked more than competent against the Washington Commanders.

Now, how will things look next week after they play the San Francisco 49ers? I am curious what outcome you need to see in order to continue to buy-in? Obviously any type of win will likely put the confidence index near 100% if not at 100%.

However, what happens after the loss? Is a close loss basically a win? If they are just outclassed is that a blow to the confidence when we go in knowing that the 49ers talent is just above where the Cardinals are right now?

Interested to hear your thoughts and then see how the results play out next week.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.