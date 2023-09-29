Arizona Cardinals upset of Dallas Cowboys was most surprising outcome of week three to NFL fans

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals made sure everyone knows they can win a game. At least one, they won’t be 0-17.

It won’t take until the Houston Texans game or the Chicago Bears game for them to get off the snide.

It was also a huge surprise to see them beat the Dallas Cowboys, even if the guys in the locker room were not surprised.

That is why, 51% of fans saw the Cardinals win over the Cowboys as the biggest surprise of the week three NFL slate... Full of upsets, surprised and 70-point games.

I am actually surprised by how overwhelming the Cardinals upset was over everything but the Miami Dolphins scoring outburst. Also, how is the Cardinals beating the Cowboys more surprising than seeing 70-points scored in a game?

I know everyone expected the Cardinals to be bad, but the Cardinals beating the Cowboys is more surprising than seeing 70-points scored in an NFL game?

Crazy.

