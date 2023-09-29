Cardinals-Cowboys Week 3 reaction, review: What exactly are the Cardinals?

The Arizona Cardinals are 1-2 and no one saw that coming after they started 0-2.

No, instead the questions last week were about when we could expect the first win of the season? Most of us said maybe the Bengals if Joe Burrow was out, then the Texans or Bears.

Nope, that happened in week three.

Jess and I break it down, go over what happened and what the Cardinals did well in the win.

It is a great hour of Arizona Cardinals talk.

Topics and times:

(1:00) How the Cardinals beat the Dallas Cowboys

(27:22) Josh Dobbs’ play so far

(38:41) Are the Cardinals a good bad team or a bad good team?