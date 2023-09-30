Cardinals-49ers DraftKings Week 4 prop bets: Keep tailing Matt Prater, trust Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy’s first INT

Happy Saturday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are heading to Santa Clara to take on the San Francisco 49ers, and they are massive underdogs.

I am staying away from the game in my own bets, but there are plenty of daily prop bets to look at for the game.

All of the props are courtesy of our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Matt Prater o1.5 field goals made +150

Prater has been the most consistent Arizona Cardinals player. I don’t know if they will consistently get into the endzone, but I do think they’ll get into field goal position. Prater has been great, so keep tailing him.

Brock Purdy o0.5 interceptions +150

Another big time plus money bet. It has been on and off, so make sure you check often. Purdy has thrown four interceptable passes in three games. The Cardinals need to take advantage.

Christian McCaffrey o100 yards rushing +180

I think McCaffrey is going to have a big game. This seems like stealing on the alternative rushing line.

Good luck!

