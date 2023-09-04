Arizona Cardinals open 2023 as touchdown underdog to Washington Commanders

It is no surprise the Arizona Cardinals open the season as underdogs. In fact, they are the only team in the NFL to not be favored in any game heading into the 2023 season.

So, with the 2023 season opener in six short days, the fact that the Cardinals are only a touchdown dog heading into the game according to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Opening as +7 road dogs is actually better than I expected without Kyler Murray, but we will have to see how that changes as the week progresses and we get news on Chase Young and Terry McLaurin.

If they are both out, does the line move towards the Arizona Cardinals favor, or if this line reflects that belief and it moves up once/if one or both are cleared and will play.

This is the first game of the 2023 season, we will see where the rest of the season takes us, but for now the Arizona Cardinals are seven-point underdogs to the Washington Commanders in week one. Which side are you on?

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.