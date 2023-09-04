Cardinals announce initial practice squad for 2023 season

Today, the Arizona Cardinals have announced their initial practice squad roster for the 2023 season.

Bernhard Seikovits was brought back as an international exemption on their practice squad as member of the NFL’s International Player Pathway program.

Preseason standouts Corey Clement, Marquis Hayes, and Blake Whiteheart returned as well.

The only new player in the group is cornerback Divaad Wilson, the undrafted rookie free agent out of the University of Central Florida. He signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars after the draft but was released during final cuts to make their 53-man roster. Wilson earned a 76.1 overall grade by Pro Football Focus for his preseason performances.

Here is the Cardinals’ full practice squad list: