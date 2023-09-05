Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals prepare for week one, Zaven Collins looking for breakout year, captains named and more

Happy Tuesday one and all and welcome to the first week of the 2023 NFL season.

It could be a long one for the Arizona Cardinals as they look to reset after years of mistakes from the previous regime.

So, how will it look?

Well, it is week one against the Washington Commanders and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Joshua Dobbs finally ends up in Arizona and now has a chance to be a Week 1 starting quarterback for Cardinals

Veteran will try to win job in Kyler Murray absence with only two weeks of prep

Greg Dortch Works To Get Cardinals' Attention

Wide receiver again shows in preseason he can help passing game

Cardinals add six new players on waiver claims to roster after cutdowns

Teams adds 7th waiver claim in offensive lineman

Cardinals Announce Initial Practice Squad For 2023

Team brings back LS Brewer to 53-man roster

Kyler Murray is one of six captains named for the Arizona Cardinals despite PUP status to open 2023

Kyler Murray gets nod despite status on PUP list

Canada's Own Jesse Luketa Carves Out NFL Dream With Cardinals

Linebacker can do a little of everything for Gannon

Cardinals' Joshua Dobbs 'prepared,' expecting to start Week 1 - ESPN

Joshua Dobbs, who will have about two weeks to learn the Cardinals' offense after arriving in a trade from Cleveland, said he is "extremely prepared for the opportunity" if he gets the call to start Week 1 against Washington.

Cardinals name injured QB Kyler Murray a captain - ESPN

Cardinals first-year coach Jonathan Gannon has named injured quarterback Kyler Murray one of the team's captains. Murray will miss at least the first four games.

Can Arizona Cardinals tank while resetting culture?

Projections do not favor the Arizona Cardinals in 2023. They are threading the needle of rebuilding and resetting culture.

Zaven Collins could be 1st time Pro Bowler in 2023, NFL.com says

If the Arizona Cardinals are going to find success during the 2023 season, they are going to need breakout performances.

Arizona Cardinals must take page out of Detroit Lions' book

The Cardinals need a reset similar to the Lions, who went from NFL laughingstock to must-watch in the span of a couple seasons.

Cardinals bring back LS Brewer, finalize practice squad

The release of long snapper Aaron Brewer has come full circle as the team resigned him to the active roster Monday.

Kyler Murray, 5 others named 2023 Arizona Cardinals captains

Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and three others have now been named captains for the fourth straight season.

Cardinals' D.J. Humphries does not take leadership role lightly

Arizona Cardinals offensive lineman D.J. Humphries earning the title of captain is not something he takes for granted.