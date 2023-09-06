Cardinals Reacts Survey: Who do you want starting at quarterback in week one?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

The Arizona Cardinals kickoff early Sunday morning and to this point, the Wednesday before the game, we don’t know who the starting quarterback is.

Seems like new head coach Jonathan Gannon is employing a little gamesmanship to start his tenure, as the team obviously knows and anyone in the building knows, but they are keeping it quiet to the outside world.

That begs the question, who do you want to start the first game of the 2023 season?

If I had to make the call, it would just be Clayton Tune.

He has been here, he has worked with everyone, let him get the chance. If it is awful, we know what Josh Dobbs is and can pivot to that.

What do you sa