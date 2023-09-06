49ers make Nick Bosa highest paid defensive player in NFL history

The San Francisco 49ers had been having a small issue with their best player.

Nick Bosa had not been to camp all year, and was on the verge of missing time in the regular season when the 49ers decided to cave and give Bosa everything and a little more.

From our friends at Niners Nation:

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported that the 49ers have agreed to a five-year, $170 million extension with Nick Bosa. The deal includes $122.5 million guaranteed, making Bosa the highest-paid defensive player in history. Bosa’s $34 million annually eclipses Los Angeles Rams’ star defensive tackle Aaron Donald, which is likely something that Nick was shooting for. NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero added that Bosa’s deal includes a $50 million signing bonus, which is a record for any defensive player.

Record setting stuff for Bosa, but the 49ers will have quite a toll to pay over the next couple of years.

The #49ers money situation just got scarier



We do not know the structure of how Nick Bosa is getting paid yet but assuming each year is paying him $34 million..



In 2024 the 49ers are due to pay..



Nick Bosa $34M.

Trent Williams $28M.

Deebo Samuel $29M.

Arik Armstead $26M.

Fred… pic.twitter.com/AQxwmU8xJa — NFL Notifications (@NFLNotify) September 6, 2023

So, this year will be imperative if they are to win their first Super Bowl in nearly three decades.

As for Bosa, he has three sacks in seven career games against the Cardinals, who will see the 49ers on October 1st and December 17th.