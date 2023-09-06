 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

ROTB 2023 Week 1 Pick 3 vs. Spread Competition

By Walter Mitchell
Kansas City Chiefs v Arizona Cardinals Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images

“Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, step inside, step inside.” (Emerson, Lake and Palmer)

Here we go again!

  • Make 3 picks vs. the spread each week.
  • You get one point for every win.
  • The ROTB member with the most points at the end of the playoffs wins the competition.
  • Here is this year’s prize:

$36.99 from Amazon, delivered directly to your home —- just ask last year’s photo-finish champion Chambana81.

Amazon.com: New Era NFL Core Classic 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat Cap One Size Fits All (Arizona Cardinals) : Sports & Outdoors

NFL Week 1 point spreads:

  • Lions (+6.5) at Chiefs (-6.5)
  • Panthers (+3.5) at Falcons (-3.5)
  • Texans (+10) at Ravens (-10)
  • Bengals (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)
  • Jaguars (-4.5) at Colts (+4.5)
  • Buccaneers (+6) at Vikings (-6)
  • Titans (+3) at Saints (-3)
  • 49ers (-2.5) at Steelers (+2.5)
  • Cardinals (+7) at Commanders (-7)
  • Packers (+1) at Bears (-1)
  • Raiders (+4) at Broncos (-4)
  • Dolphins (+2.5) at Chargers (-2.5)
  • Eagles (-3.5) at Patriots (+3.5)
  • Rams (+5.5) at Seahawks (-5.5)
  • Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants (+3.5)
  • Bills (-2.5) at Jets (+2.5)

My Picks:

  • Bengals (-2.5) over Browns
  • Jaguars (-4.5) over Colts
  • Saints (-3) over Titans

Your Picks? (please use same format —- teams you are picking on the left with point spread in parentheses —- so that it is easier to keep the tallies, thank you).

