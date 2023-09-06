ROTB 2023 Week 1 Pick 3 vs. Spread Competition

“Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, step inside, step inside.” (Emerson, Lake and Palmer)
Here we go again!
- Make 3 picks vs. the spread each week.
- You get one point for every win.
- The ROTB member with the most points at the end of the playoffs wins the competition.
- Here is this year’s prize:
$36.99 from Amazon, delivered directly to your home —- just ask last year’s photo-finish champion Chambana81.
NFL Week 1 point spreads:
- Lions (+6.5) at Chiefs (-6.5)
- Panthers (+3.5) at Falcons (-3.5)
- Texans (+10) at Ravens (-10)
- Bengals (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)
- Jaguars (-4.5) at Colts (+4.5)
- Buccaneers (+6) at Vikings (-6)
- Titans (+3) at Saints (-3)
- 49ers (-2.5) at Steelers (+2.5)
- Cardinals (+7) at Commanders (-7)
- Packers (+1) at Bears (-1)
- Raiders (+4) at Broncos (-4)
- Dolphins (+2.5) at Chargers (-2.5)
- Eagles (-3.5) at Patriots (+3.5)
- Rams (+5.5) at Seahawks (-5.5)
- Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants (+3.5)
- Bills (-2.5) at Jets (+2.5)
My Picks:
- Bengals (-2.5) over Browns
- Jaguars (-4.5) over Colts
- Saints (-3) over Titans
Your Picks? (please use same format —- teams you are picking on the left with point spread in parentheses —- so that it is easier to keep the tallies, thank you).
