ROTB 2023 Week 1 Pick 3 vs. Spread Competition

“Welcome back my friends to the show that never ends, we’re so glad you could attend, step inside, step inside.” (Emerson, Lake and Palmer)

Here we go again!

Make 3 picks vs. the spread each week.

You get one point for every win.

The ROTB member with the most points at the end of the playoffs wins the competition.

Here is this year’s prize:

$36.99 from Amazon, delivered directly to your home —- just ask last year’s photo-finish champion Chambana81.

Amazon.com: New Era NFL Core Classic 9TWENTY Adjustable Hat Cap One Size Fits All (Arizona Cardinals) : Sports & Outdoors

NFL Week 1 point spreads:

Lions (+6.5) at Chiefs (-6.5)

Panthers (+3.5) at Falcons (-3.5)

Texans (+10) at Ravens (-10)

Bengals (-2.5) at Browns (+2.5)

Jaguars (-4.5) at Colts (+4.5)

Buccaneers (+6) at Vikings (-6)

Titans (+3) at Saints (-3)

49ers (-2.5) at Steelers (+2.5)

Cardinals (+7) at Commanders (-7)

Packers (+1) at Bears (-1)

Raiders (+4) at Broncos (-4)

Dolphins (+2.5) at Chargers (-2.5)

Eagles (-3.5) at Patriots (+3.5)

Rams (+5.5) at Seahawks (-5.5)

Cowboys (-3.5) at Giants (+3.5)

Bills (-2.5) at Jets (+2.5)

My Picks:

Bengals (-2.5) over Browns

Jaguars (-4.5) over Colts

Saints (-3) over Titans

Your Picks? (please use same format —- teams you are picking on the left with point spread in parentheses —- so that it is easier to keep the tallies, thank you).