The NFL is back.

We get our annual Thursday Night Football kickoff with the Super Bowl Champions hosting a team who looks to be on the upswing and added a couple of interesting playmakers.

It will be a fun night to open up the 2023 NFL season and here is everything you need to know.

Teams: Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl Champions) vs Detroit Lions

Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl Champions) vs Detroit Lions Location : GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri

: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri Playing surface: Natural grass

Natural grass Game time: 5:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 7, 2023

5:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 7, 2023 Television broadcast : with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on Channel 12 - NBC NBC affiliates nationwide .

: with on Channel 12 - NBC . Online Stream : Fubo.TV , Peacock

: , SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225

Channel 225 Weather forecast: Sunny and 81°, winds ENE at 7 mph

Sunny and 81°, winds ENE at 7 mph Odds: Chiefs -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Also, we are back to picking the 2023 NFL season via TallySight, a great partner and tool to host your weekly pick ‘em.

Enjoy.