The NFL is back.
We get our annual Thursday Night Football kickoff with the Super Bowl Champions hosting a team who looks to be on the upswing and added a couple of interesting playmakers.
It will be a fun night to open up the 2023 NFL season and here is everything you need to know.
- Teams: Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl Champions) vs Detroit Lions
- Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
- Playing surface: Natural grass
- Game time: 5:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 7, 2023
- Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on Channel 12 - NBC NBC affiliates nationwide.
- Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
- SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225
- Weather forecast: Sunny and 81°, winds ENE at 7 mph
- Odds: Chiefs -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook
Also, we are back to picking the 2023 NFL season via TallySight, a great partner and tool to host your weekly pick ‘em.
Enjoy.
