Chiefs vs. Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

The 2023 NFL season opener with the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs and the upstart Detroit Lions.

By Seth Cox
Kansas City Chiefs Victory Parade

The NFL is back.

We get our annual Thursday Night Football kickoff with the Super Bowl Champions hosting a team who looks to be on the upswing and added a couple of interesting playmakers.

It will be a fun night to open up the 2023 NFL season and here is everything you need to know.

  • Teams: Kansas City Chiefs (Super Bowl Champions) vs Detroit Lions
  • Location: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri
  • Playing surface: Natural grass
  • Game time: 5:20 p.m. Arrowhead Time, Thursday, September 7, 2023
  • Television broadcast: with Mike Tirico, Cris Collinsworth and Melissa Stark on Channel 12 - NBC NBC affiliates nationwide.
  • Online Stream: Fubo.TV, Peacock
  • SiriusXM broadcast: Channel 225
  • Weather forecast: Sunny and 81°, winds ENE at 7 mph
  • Odds: Chiefs -4.5, per DraftKings Sportsbook

Enjoy.

