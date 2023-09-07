 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Josh Dobbs to start game one for Arizona Cardinals per reports

The Arizona Cardinals are likely starting the veteran quarterback.

By Seth Cox
Jonathan Gannon and the Arizona Cardinals have tried to keep things under wraps, with only the team and people in the building knowing who would start at quarterback in the first game.

Well, things didn’t make it to Sunday.

Per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport the Cardinals are expected to start recently acquired quarterback Josh Dobbs at quarterback in Week 1.

This really is not a surprise from anyone who has paid attention.

They wanted to and gave Colt McCoy every chance to win the job, with no luck, as McCoy’s arm is done.

So, they made the move for Dobbs, someone Drew Petzing is comfortable with, to try and get them to the point until Kyler Murray is back.

Dobbs doesn’t necessarily inspire a ton of confidence in terms of winning.

He has two career starts, and has two career touchdowns and three career interceptions (one in a backup appearance).

What the Cardinals do in game one will be interesting, because the expectations are so low, but it will likely be Josh Dobbs in game one.

We will see who fans wanted tomorrow, but this should not be a surprise.

