Arizona Cardinals at Washington Commanders: Everything you need to know for Week 1

It has been quite the offseason for the Arizona Cardinals as they try a new direction led by Jonathan Gannon and Monti Ossenfort.

The Cardinals made little noise during the offseason, especially in free agency, before the 2023 NFL Draft where Monti Ossenfort and company owned things. They were able to procure picks for current and future drafts, and begin to rebuild this team that needed to be torn down to the studs.

They did that by letting things happen that most people thought were crazy, including releasing DeAndre Hopkins and trading away Isaiah Simmons for pennies.

Now, we get to see what the new regime is made of.

No one is expecting anything, and at this point, the Arizona Cardinals are nothing more than a laughing stock where people see them simply tanking for a chance at Caleb Williams.

Week one can tell us a lot about what they are as a team and what these coaches have.

Losing is not going to be surprising, but competing is something that the Cardinals fans need to see.

Let’s see what they have against the Washington Commanders in week one.