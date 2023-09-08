Bird Droppings: Arizona Cardinals dealing with some injuries heading into week one, who starts week one and more

Happy Friday one and all, we have made it.

The Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders on Sunday, and we have all the news from around the web to help you get ready.

Let’s get to it.

Taking a look back at the top QB1 battles since the Cardinals moved to Arizona

Gannon seeks to earn win in first outing as Cardinals coach like few do

Cardinals will reportedly start Joshua Dobbs at QB, but Gannon and team keeping confirmation secret in Qb battle between Dobbs and Clayton Tune

Gannon reiterates he won't be saying anything about starter before Washington game

Waiver Wire Huge Part Of Cardinals' Week 1 Roster

Safety K'Von Wallace one of seven new players Cardinals add to roster

A Franchise QB Like Kyler 'Good For Head Coaches, Typically'

Gannon still wants Murray focused on health first, then offense

Budda Baker Press Conference - Week 1 vs Commanders

Marquise Brown Speaks With The Media Ahead Of Week 1 vs Commanders

Jalen Thompson Speaks With The Media Ahead Of Week 1 vs Commanders

Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon mum on starting quarterback - ESPN

Coach Jonathan Gannon reiterated Wednesday that he won't announce a starter -- although the Cardinals know who it will be.

Joe Burrow joins biggest active contracts in MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL - ESPN

Here's where the Cincinnati Bengals star's massive deal ranks among the biggest active contracts in sports.

Report: Josh Dobbs expected as Cardinals starting quarterback

Josh Dobbs, who joined the Arizona Cardinals less than three weeks before Week 1, will start at quarterback against the Washington Commanders.

Bickley: Does Cardinals' starting quarterback charade continue?

With the report out concerning who starts at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals, the mystery is over. Or is it?

Josh Dobbs, Clayton Tune mum on Cardinals' quarterback talk

Arizona Cardinals head coach Jonathan Gannon isn't the only keeping the team's starting quarterback situation close to the vest.

Video: Bickley Blast: Could Caleb Williams embarrass the Arizona Cardinals? - Arizona Sports

Arizona Cardinals predictions: What is a realistic, optimistic 2023?

What are optimistic and realistic expectations for the Cardinals' 2023 season that kicks off on Sunday in Washington?

Arizona Cardinals-Washington Commanders injury report

Marquise Brown and Zach Ertz were limited for the Cardinals while Terry McLaurin was a full-go for Washington on Thursday's injury report.

Terry McLaurin, Dotson tough 1st tests for Cardinals' secondary

Even if Terry McLaurin isn't fully 100% on Sunday, the Commanders wide receiver still presents a big problem for the Cardinals secondary.

Commanders' Sam Howell leads list of unknowns for Cardinals

The Arizona Cardinals enter Week 1 against the Commanders with a laundry list of questions on their own side of the field, but what about Washington quarterback Sam Howell?