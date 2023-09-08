Jonathan Gannon’s motivational speech, depth chart, captains, Kyler Murray nonsense report

It is finally game time for the Arizona Cardinals.

Well, on Sunday, but Jess and I have two shows for you this week, one we are dropping today for a recap of the preseason and a small conversation heading into the first week, but we will have a full preview on Sunday morning as well.

For this one, let’s talk Gannon and his speech, the roster moves and the captains that were named.

It is a great show.

Here is what we talked about

(1:00): Jonathan Gannon’s speech from Flight Plan

(14:35) Breaking down the waiver claim additions and the depth chart

(41:52) 2023 team captains

(52:39) Ridiculous Kyler Murray reports and stuff about Steve Keim