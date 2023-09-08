Arizona Cardinals fans want to see Clayton Tune under center to start game one

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are finally ready for the 2023 NFL season and fans of the Arizona Cardinals are bracing for what looks to be a long season.

So, it makes sense that this weeks poll question of who you want to see at quarterback in game one came back so one-sided, as fans overwhelmingly would prefer to see the rookie Clayton Tune get the nod.

Tune is a rookie fifth-round pick out of Houston, but fans know what they have in Josh Dobbs, a guy entering his sixth year in the NFL with only two starts to his name.

He has a 2:2 touchdown to interception ratio as a starter, so seeing fans vote this way makes sense.

I would prefer Tune as well, but it is sounding like the veteran will get the nod.

Brace yourself Cardinals fans, the early season tank is coming.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.