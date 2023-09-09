History of Arizona Cardinals vs. Washington Commanders

The Arizona Cardinals are two days away from their Week 1 regular season opener where they travel to FedEx Field in Landover, Maryland to take on the Washington Commanders.

Previously the Boston Braves (1932), Boston Redskins (1933-35), Washington Redskins (1933-2020) and Washington Football Team (2021), they have dominated their matchups with the Cardinals with a series lead of 76-47-2.

This will be the first time the Cardinals play the “Commanders” since their name change last year. Washington is turning over a new leaf as they moved on from the heavily scrutinized former owner Dan Snyder for Josh Harris and released veteran Carson Wentz in favor of the promising second-year quarterback Sam Howell as their starter.

No matter the results next Sunday, Washington will remain in the series lead.

Let’s take a look at the Arizona-Washington history over their last five meetings:

2014 Cardinals 30 Redskins 20

Prior to their Week 6 matchup with the Washington Redskins and their bye week before that, the Cardinals were riding a three-game win streak but watched it get snapped by the Peyton Manning-led Denver Broncos in blowout fashion (41-20) in Week 5. Cardinals quarterback Carson Palmer missed the previous three games with a shoulder injury but looked as though he never left by throwing a 24-yard touchdown strike to Larry Fitzgerald in the second quarter to retake the lead that Arizona would not relinquish for the rest of the game. Couple that with multiple turnovers by Redskins’ quarterback Kirk Cousins in the fourth quarter, including a Rashad Johnson interception return touchdown, and that was a quality 30-20 win for Arizona.

2016 Cardinals 31 Redskins 23

David Johnson took the league by storm in 2016 and the Redskins was one of his victims. He had a dominant game as a ball carrier and pass catcher for a total of 27 touches, 175 scrimmage yards, and two touchdowns. Washington took a 13-10 lead at the top of the third quarter but proceeded to be outscored 21-10 the rest of the way as Carson Palmer threw a 42-yard touchdown pass to J.J. Nelson to seal Arizona’s victory.

2017 Redskins 20 Cardinals 15

Washington was simply the better team in this matchup. The Cardinals could not have gotten off to a worse start as Blaine Gabbert was strip sacked by Anthony Lanier deep on their own side of the field. That led to a five-yard touchdown pass by Kirk Cousins to Jamison Crowder as Washington maintained their lead throughout the game.

2018 Redskins 24 Cardinals 6

The Steve Wilks-Sam Bradford era of Cardinals football was one to forget after their humiliation at home in Week 1. Washington scored 21 points in the second quarter alone as the Cardinals’ defense struggled to contain the running backs. Adrian Peterson looked like his prime self as he gashed the Cardinals for 166 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Washington’s backup Chris Thompson had a good day as well with 128 scrimmage yards and a touchdown. Arizona’s offense was flat throughout the game. Their defense stepped up in the second half but it was already too late. Arizona’s only score came in the fourth quarter.

2020 Cardinals 30 Football Team 15

Kyler Murray is one of the most dangerous dual-threat quarterbacks in the NFL when healthy and he showcased it against the Washington Football Team in Arizona. He had 67 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns as Washington struggled to stop Murray’s onslaught. Dwayne Haskins and Terry McLaurin were developing a great connection in the latter half of the game but Arizona’s 20-0 lead going into halftime was insurmountable for the visitors.