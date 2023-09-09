Revenge of the Birds staff picks, predictions and best for week 1 of the 2023 NFL season

Week one of the 2023 NFL season is finally upon us.

The Revenge of the Birds trio went a brisk 0-3 in picks on Thursday Night Football, as we all were trusting in the Kansas City Chiefs.

Now, we head into the main slate of picks and it is time to see who reigns supreme in the weekly pick ‘em.

This week, the Arizona Cardinals take on the Washington Commanders and the staff doesn’t see a win in any way.

What about the big games?

For the staff, we are all over the place, which isn’t a surprise with it being week one in the season.

The most interesting games (non-Arizona Cardinals game of course):

Cincinnati Bengals (-2) at Cleveland Browns

A big rivalry game and the Bengals just paid Joe Burrow the most money in NFL history, is he ready to start earning it?

San Francisco 49ers (-2.5) at Pittsburgh Steelers

The Niners just paid Nick Bosa the most money for a defensive player in NFL history.

Miami Dolphins at Los Angeles Chargers (-3)

This is a fun rivalry all of a sudden because of the Tua vs Herbert thing.

Dallas Cowboys (-3.5) at New York Giants on Sunday Night Football

It is the old NFC East rivalry.

Enjoy the day and check out our picks via TallySight.