Cardinals-Commanders DraftKings Week 1 prop bets: Trust the Commanders, questions the Cardinals

We are back to Arizona Cardinals football and that means we need to take a look at the best prop bets heading into the matchup with the Washington Commanders.

Here are the best prop bets heading into the game tomorrow.

Terry McLaurin o53.5 yards receiving -115

McLaurin is healthy and he is going to be a problem for anyone in the NFL, and we have questions about the Arizona Cardinals corners.

Biggest question is whether Sam Howell can get him the ball consistently.

James Conner u58.5 yards rushing -115

I love Conner and what he should do this year, but the Commanders defensive line is elite. I want to see the Cardinals offensive line make plays before I buy-in.

Joey Slye o1.5 field goals made -115

Good spot here. I think the Cardinals defense will be bend but don’t break and the Commanders offense is going to have to answer some questions.

Good luck one and all!