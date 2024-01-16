Arizona Cardinals miss out on MHJ, add two offensive pieces in new 2024 NFL Mock Draft

The mock draft season is upon us.

To be fair it has been upon us since before Kyler Murray came back, the question was really just, where would the Arizona Cardinals be picking?

In Dane Brugler’s Mock Draft 2.0 for The Athletic, he has the top three not going the Cardinals way if you are team MHJ or die.

And while I love his second pick, I couldn’t stand the thought if they passed on my favorite player in the draft.

Here is the Arizona Cardinals picks from Brugler’s second mock draft, with a couple of notes of players around the pick, but check out The Athletic for the full draft:

4. Arizona Cardinals: Malik Nabers, WR, LSU The Cardinals miss out on Harrison, but the gap between Harrison and Nabers is very thin. Arizona needs to become more explosive on offense, especially through the air — 53 NFL players this season had at least 10 catches of 20-plus yards and none played for the Cardinals. Nobody in college football produced more catches of 20-plus yards than Nabers (34).

The first three picks:

Caleb Williams Drake Maye Marvin Harrison Jr.

In this scenario, grabbing Nabers, who would be wide receiver one in nearly every draft sans 2021 in the last 10 drafts is not a bad thing.

27. Arizona Cardinals (from HOU): Kingsley Suamataia, OT, BYU The new Cardinals regime drafted offensive line in the first round last year and might do it again. A team captain at BYU, Suamataia started at right tackle in 2022 before moving to left tackle this past season. He displays the high-end tools to be a longtime NFL starter.

I love Suamataia, think he can be a long-term starter at right tackle for the Arizona Cardinals and would be fine with the pick.

Except, I am not passing on Jer’Zhan Newton who goes one pick after this. I will talk about Newton throughout the process, but Newton is the interior game wrecker this team desperately needs.

35. Arizona Cardinals: Chop Robinson, Edge, Penn State Robinson is a polarizing prospect — like Nix, some see him as a third-rounder, others think he’ll go much higher. But it is hard to see his explosive get-off falling out of the top 40, especially considering this mediocre group of pass-rush prospects.

I like Robinson as well, but give me Newton and the top offensive lineman in this scenario, or even Newton and Robinson.

What do you think of Dane’s draft?