According to NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, the top 7 position priorities in the NFL are:
- QB
- Edge Dynamo
- LT
- CB1
- WR1
- DT
- RB
- Edge Rusher #2
- MLB
- TE
- FS
- WILB
- RT
- CB2
- RG
- WR2
- C
- SS
- Strong Side LB
- LG
- NT
- WR3
- K
- P
- Return Specialist
Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 Top Priority Positions Cupboard:
- QB —- Kyler Murray
- Edge Dynamo —-
- LT —- (possibly PJJ?)
- CB1 —-
- WR1 —-
- DT —-
- 7. RB —- James Conner
- Edge Rusher #2 —- B.J. Ojulari
- MLB —-
- TE —-Trey McBride
- FS —-Budda Baker?
- WILB —- Kyzir White
- RT —- Paris Johnson, Jr.
- CB2 —- Garrett Willaims
- RG —- Will Hernandez
- WR2 —- Michael Wilson
- C —- Hjalte Froholdt
- SS —- Jalen Thompson
- Strong Side LB —- Zaven Collins
- LG —-
- NT —-
- WR3 —- Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore
- K —- Matt Prater
- P —-
- Return Specialist —- Greg Dortch
Now that you have seen the priority position cupboard, let’s get right to today’s ROTB poll.
Poll
Will Monti Ossenfort trade down from pick #4?
-
66%
Yes, unless Marvin Harrison is on the board.
-
15%
Yes, no matter what, because adding another haul is going to expedite the team’s rebuilding process
-
16%
No, the team needs star power and so this year he will make the pick for the best player available like the Texans did last year whether it’s MJH or the the BPA
-
0%
No, he will surprise everyone and trade up
-
1%
Other
How did you vote? Why?
Here is Spotrac.com’s 2024 Free Agent Tracker:
2024 NFL Free Agents Tracker | Spotrac
Pick 5 UFAs whom you believe/want Monti to sign.
Here is Mel Kiper’s current Big Board with his Top 10 at each position.
2024 NFL draft rankings: Mel Kiper’s Big Board, best prospects - ESPN
Here is Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator:
2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator With Free Trades - Pro Football Network
ROTB Challenge:
- Make up to 3 trades if you wish. Several enticing ones will be offered to you.
- Make the Cardinals’ picks for Rounds 1-4.
- You be Monti.
- Post your 5 UFAs and 4 Round Mock!
I will post mine after yours.
Red Rain Podcast airs tomorrow.
Topic: Kyle “L’ll Rock’s Ledbetter’s Off-Season Plan for the Arizona Cardinals
Here is Kyle’s format:
- Coaching Staff Adjustments
- Pre-Free Agency Roster Moves
- Free Agency Par 1
- Free Agency Part 2
- NFL Draft
Hope you can listen in and give your feedback.
