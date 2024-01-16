According to NFL Network’s Bucky Brooks, the top 7 position priorities in the NFL are:

Ranking each position’s importance, from quarterback to returner (nfl.com)

QB Edge Dynamo LT CB1 WR1 DT RB Edge Rusher #2 MLB TE FS WILB RT CB2 RG WR2 C SS Strong Side LB LG NT WR3 K P Return Specialist

Arizona Cardinals’ 2024 Top Priority Positions Cupboard:

QB —- Kyler Murray Edge Dynamo —- LT —- (possibly PJJ?) CB1 —- WR1 —- DT —- 7. RB —- James Conner Edge Rusher #2 —- B.J. Ojulari MLB —- TE —-Trey McBride FS —-Budda Baker? WILB —- Kyzir White RT —- Paris Johnson, Jr. CB2 —- Garrett Willaims RG —- Will Hernandez WR2 —- Michael Wilson C —- Hjalte Froholdt SS —- Jalen Thompson Strong Side LB —- Zaven Collins LG —- NT —- WR3 —- Greg Dortch, Rondale Moore K —- Matt Prater P —- Return Specialist —- Greg Dortch

Now that you have seen the priority position cupboard, let’s get right to today’s ROTB poll.

Poll Will Monti Ossenfort trade down from pick #4? Yes, unless Marvin Harrison is on the board.

Yes, no matter what, because adding another haul is going to expedite the team’s rebuilding process

No, the team needs star power and so this year he will make the pick for the best player available like the Texans did last year whether it’s MJH or the the BPA

No, he will surprise everyone and trade up

Other vote view results 66% Yes, unless Marvin Harrison is on the board. (449 votes)

15% Yes, no matter what, because adding another haul is going to expedite the team’s rebuilding process (101 votes)

16% No, the team needs star power and so this year he will make the pick for the best player available like the Texans did last year whether it’s MJH or the the BPA (110 votes)

0% No, he will surprise everyone and trade up (5 votes)

1% Other (7 votes) 672 votes total Vote Now

How did you vote? Why?

Here is Spotrac.com’s 2024 Free Agent Tracker:

2024 NFL Free Agents Tracker | Spotrac

Pick 5 UFAs whom you believe/want Monti to sign.

Here is Mel Kiper’s current Big Board with his Top 10 at each position.

2024 NFL draft rankings: Mel Kiper’s Big Board, best prospects - ESPN

Here is Pro Football Network’s Mock Draft Simulator:

2024 NFL Mock Draft Simulator With Free Trades - Pro Football Network

ROTB Challenge:

Make up to 3 trades if you wish. Several enticing ones will be offered to you.

Make the Cardinals’ picks for Rounds 1-4.

You be Monti.

Post your 5 UFAs and 4 Round Mock!

I will post mine after yours.

Red Rain Podcast airs tomorrow.

Topic: Kyle “L’ll Rock’s Ledbetter’s Off-Season Plan for the Arizona Cardinals

Here is Kyle’s format:

Coaching Staff Adjustments Pre-Free Agency Roster Moves Free Agency Par 1 Free Agency Part 2 NFL Draft

Hope you can listen in and give your feedback.