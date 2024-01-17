Cardinals Reacts Divisional Round: Which team are you rooting for in the NFL Playoffs?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

We are down to eight teams in the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

So, that begs the question, who are you as Arizona Cardinals fans cheering for?

<a href="https://www.smartsurvey.co.uk/s/1SSA7H/">Please take our survey</a>

Obviously eight teams left so let me give you my personal rankings of who I want to see win in order.

For me, I enjoy the Ravens, I respect what the Chiefs have built and then how do you not like the Lions, Packers and Texans?

I don’t like a lot of the Bucs and Bills and obviously have no desire to see San Francisco win again.

What about you?