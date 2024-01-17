Red Rain Podcast: L’ll Rock’s Off-Season Plan for the Arizona Cardinals

After some brief comments about the playoffs, Kyle Ledebtter and Walter Mitchell will discuss his inaugural plan for what the Cardinals could accomplish this off-season.
Here is Kyle’s format:
- Coaching Staff Adjustments
- Pre-Free Agency Roster Moves
- Free Agency Part 1
- Free Agency Part 2
- NFL Draft
Kyle will be responding to comments and questions —- so let ‘em fly!
Let’s give Kyle some feedback:
Poll
Grade for Kyle’s Pre-Season Roster Moves:
-
36%
A
-
54%
B
-
9%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
Poll
Grade for Kyle’s Moves in Free Agency
-
37%
A
-
50%
B
-
12%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
Poll
Grade for Kyle’s Mock Draft
-
42%
A
-
42%
B
-
14%
C
-
0%
D
-
0%
F
Podcast Links:
“May the red rain shower down on you —- into the red, red sea —- red rain.” Peter Gabriel
Loading comments...