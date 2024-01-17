 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Red Rain Podcast: L’ll Rock’s Off-Season Plan for the Arizona Cardinals

By Walter Mitchell
After some brief comments about the playoffs, Kyle Ledebtter and Walter Mitchell will discuss his inaugural plan for what the Cardinals could accomplish this off-season.

Here is Kyle’s format:

  1. Coaching Staff Adjustments
  2. Pre-Free Agency Roster Moves
  3. Free Agency Part 1
  4. Free Agency Part 2
  5. NFL Draft

Kyle will be responding to comments and questions —- so let ‘em fly!

Let’s give Kyle some feedback:

Poll

Grade for Kyle’s Pre-Season Roster Moves:

view results
  • 36%
    A
    (4 votes)
  • 54%
    B
    (6 votes)
  • 9%
    C
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
11 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Grade for Kyle’s Moves in Free Agency

view results
  • 37%
    A
    (3 votes)
  • 50%
    B
    (4 votes)
  • 12%
    C
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
8 votes total Vote Now

Poll

Grade for Kyle’s Mock Draft

view results
  • 42%
    A
    (3 votes)
  • 42%
    B
    (3 votes)
  • 14%
    C
    (1 vote)
  • 0%
    D
    (0 votes)
  • 0%
    F
    (0 votes)
7 votes total Vote Now

Podcast Links:

“May the red rain shower down on you —- into the red, red sea —- red rain.” Peter Gabriel

