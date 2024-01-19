NFL Super Wild Card reactions, NFL awards, and needed improvements for Cardinals

Happy Friday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are waiting for the 2024 NFL offseason to start, but we have to get through the playoffs first.

So, Jess and I sat down and discussed the first round, how the games show what the Arizona Cardinals need to do, and where they are in the pecking order.

From there we give out the NFL Awards, there are some hot takes from yours truly, and then we discuss the offseason and where the Arizona Cardinals need to improve. Not necessarily from a player stand point, but from an on the field situation.

Topics and times:

(1:00) Reactions to the first round of the playoffs

(25:30) NFL player awards

(53:09) Areas the Cardinals need to improve on the field in 2024