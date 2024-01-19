Daniel Jeremiah 2024 NFL Mock Draft 1.0 has Arizona Cardinals grabbing wide receiver, cornerback

The Arizona Cardinals need help at a number of different positions, and they have plenty of ammunition to address those positions.

Daniel Jeremiah of NFL.com, one of the lead tastemakers in the NFL Draft circles, has dropped his first mock draft of the 2024 NFL Draft season.

Here is how he has things going for the Arizona Cardinals.

4. Marvin Harrison Jr., WR, Ohio State This is a perfect scenario for the Cardinals, with Harrison falling right into their lap. I’ve compared the former Buckeyes star to franchise icon Larry Fitzgerald. 27. Cooper DeJean, CB, Iowa The Cardinals can take the best player available with their second pick in Round 1. DeJean has the versatility to play any position in the secondary.

Obviously the MHJ discourse has been heavy, so let’s focus on the addition of DeJean.

The junior cornerback is listed at 6-1 and 207lbs and is projected to run his forty time in the mid 4.4 range.

He has played both corner and safety at Iowa and his versatility and aggressive play could fit in nicely with how Jonathan Gannon and Nick Rallis like to deploy their defensive backs.

In this scenario, I love Jer’Zhan Newton and would take him, but I do understand taking DeJean.

What would you do?