Texans-Ravens: How to watch, start time, TV channel, live stream and more

We have a nice showing this weekend of NFL Playoffs, hopefully we have better games after five of six were snoozers this last weekend.

It starts off with a battle of two of the best quarterbacks in the NFL with rookie C.J. Stroud and the likely NFL MVP Lamar Jackson facing off.

Who can get the most stops in this game? That is what this feels like between the Baltimore Ravens and Houston Texans.

Who: Baltimore Ravens (13-4) vs Houston Texans (11-7)

Date: Sunday, January 20, 2023

Time: 2:30 p.m. Arizona time

Location: MT&T Bank Stadium - Baltimore< MD

National TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

National online streaming: NFL+, ESPN Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Joe Buck (play-by-play), Troy Aikman (color analyst), Lisa Salters (sideline reporter)

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88

Betting line: Ravens -9.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

