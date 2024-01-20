49ers vs Packers: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

We have another NFL Divisional Playoff Game this evening, as the top seeded San Francisco 49ers host the upstart Green Bay Packers.

Not many are giving the Packers a chance, but they did not last week either, so maybe this one can be a good one.

Vegas doesn’t think much of this one either, so we will see if the young quarterback for the Packers in Jordan Love can keep up with the juggernaut 49ers offense.

Here is everything you need to know about the evening game.

Who: San Francisco 49ers (12-5) vs. Green Bay Packers (10-8)

Date: Saturday, January 20, 2024

Time: 6:15 p.m. AT

Location: Levi’s Stadium — Santa Clara, CA

National TV: Fox (Channel 10 locally)

National online streaming: NFL+, Fox Sports Streaming

TV announcers: Kevin Burkhardt (play-by-play), Greg Olson (analyst), Erin Andrews (sideline)

Betting line: 49ers -9.5 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the staff picks via TallySight.