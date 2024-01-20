NFL divisional round picks and previews, Kliff Kingsbury to the Bears and talking Arizona Cardinals roster holes

Happy Saturday morning one and all.

While the Arizona Cardinals start their work on the 2024 offseason, we have a bevy of interesting playoff games.

But first, Jess and I discuss the Arizona Cardinals offseason.

Is Kingsbury really a candidate for the Chicago Bears offensive coordinator position? If so, does that guarantee Caleb Williams is headed to the Windy City?

Then, we discuss the roster holes on the Arizona Cardinals?

Finally, we give you our picks, predictions and best prop bets for each of the Divisional round of the playoffs.

Times and topics:

(1:00) Kliff Kingsbury interviewing with Bears

(15:54) Roster holes for the Cardinals

(31:56) divisional round picks, predictions, prop bets