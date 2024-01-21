Cardinals Reacts: Arizona Cardinals fans are rooting for the Detroit Lions in the 2024 NFL Playoffs

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NFL. Throughout the year we ask questions of the most plugged-in Arizona Cardinals fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to participate in the weekly emailed surveys.

Happy Sunday morning one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are sitting at home, as are a number of other teams after the first weekend and a half of the 2024 NFL Playoffs.

That means, well every team that you voted as who you are rooting for is still available and contending.

That is right, this week we asked who you are rooting for in terms of wanting to see winning the Super Bowl and you overwhelmingly voted you want to see the Detroit Lions win this year.

That is followed up by the Bills and the Ravens, with the rest of the votes going between the remaining teams.

So, the Ravens are still in and today we will see if the Revenge of the Birds jinx is on.

Check out DraftKings Sportsbook, the official sportsbook partner of SB Nation.