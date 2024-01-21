Buccaneers at Lions: How to watch, game time, TV schedule, streaming and more

Happy Sunday one and all.

The Arizona Cardinals are at home watching with the rest of us, and I guess the team we are cheering for by proxy is kicking off shortly.

That is right, Arizona Cardinals fans are overwhelmingly backing the Detroit Lions as they host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the first game of the Sunday Divisional Round.

This could be a good one, but with how these playoffs have been, who knows at this point.

Who: Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-8) at Detroit Lions (13-5)

Date: Sunday, January 21, 2023

Time: 1:00 p.m. Arizona time

Location: Ford Field - Detroit, MI

National TV: NBC

Streaming: Peacock

National online streaming: NFL+, Peacock Streaming, Sling TV, Sunday Ticket on YouTubeTV, Fubo

TV announcers: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Cris Collinsworth (color analyst), Melissa Stark (sideline reporter)

Radio Broadcasts: Westwood One Sports SiriusXM channel 88

Betting line: Lions -6 per DraftKings Sportsbook

Here are the staff picks via TallySight.